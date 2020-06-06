GPS community unites for clothing drive

Senior Airman Marianne Abbygail Chan, 19th Space Operations Squadron GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell mission planner, organizes donated clothing during a clothing drive, June 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The drive, held by the 2nd and 19th SOPS, gathered more than 620 articles of clothing that will be donated to Discover Goodwill, which serves more than 71,000 individuals each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

