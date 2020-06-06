Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    GPS community unites for clothing drive [Image 2 of 2]

    GPS community unites for clothing drive

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Marianne Abbygail Chan, 19th Space Operations Squadron GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell mission planner, organizes donated clothing during a clothing drive, June 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The drive, held by the 2nd and 19th SOPS, gathered more than 620 articles of clothing that will be donated to Discover Goodwill, which serves more than 71,000 individuals each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:27
    Photo ID: 6235097
    VIRIN: 200606-F-UR189-1003
    Resolution: 5588x3859
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GPS community unites for clothing drive [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GPS community unites for clothing drive
    GPS community unites for clothing drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    GPS community unites for clothing drive

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    volunteer
    Air Force
    Schriever Air Force Base
    Clothing drive
    service before self
    50th Space Wing
    selflessness
    2nd Space Operations Squadron
    Space Force
    19th Space Operations Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT