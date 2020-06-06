Senior Airman Carolina Wilkinson, 2nd Space Operations Squadron GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell mission planner, organizes clothing received from a clothing drive June 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Airman-led clothing drive was hosted May 28 - June 5, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado to support those in need in the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 17:27 Photo ID: 6235096 VIRIN: 200606-F-UR189-1002 Resolution: 4964x3309 Size: 3.28 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GPS community unites for clothing drive [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.