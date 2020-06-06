Senior Airman Carolina Wilkinson, 2nd Space Operations Squadron GPS Warfighter Collaboration Cell mission planner, organizes clothing received from a clothing drive June 6, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Airman-led clothing drive was hosted May 28 - June 5, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado to support those in need in the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6235096
|VIRIN:
|200606-F-UR189-1002
|Resolution:
|4964x3309
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, GPS community unites for clothing drive [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GPS community unites for clothing drive
LEAVE A COMMENT