NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year

Aviation Electronics Technician Senior Chief Vernon Chamberlain Command Master Chief Torice Sullivan, Naval Air Station Oceana, Va., show their support for Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Carolina Berrio, U.S. Fleet Forces Sea Sailor of the Year, during a small ceremony at NEX Oceana, Va. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) had the honor of fitting all of the 2019 Navy Sailors of the Year with their first khaki uniform. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

