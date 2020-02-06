NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year

Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Carolina Berrio, U.S. Fleet Forces Sea Sailor of the Year, was honored by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) at a small ceremony at NEX Oceana, Va. There to celebrate her achievement was her sister, Alexandra; her daughter, Makayla; and her mom, Gloria. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

