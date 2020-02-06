Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Carolina Berrio, U.S. Fleet Forces Sea Sailor of the Year, was honored by the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) at a small ceremony at NEX Oceana, Va. There to celebrate her achievement was her sister, Alexandra; her daughter, Makayla; and her mom, Gloria. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    This work, NEXCOM Recognizes, Honors Sailors of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

