Washington Army National Guard Col. Kevin McMahan, Joint Task Force Steelhead Commander takes time to answer individual questions from Soldiers reporting back to Camp Murray, Wash., after two days of civil defense training, June 5, 2020. Guardsmen throughout the state of Washington are providing assistance as security augmentation with local law enforcement in maintaining peace at protests and citizen safety. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US This work, Washington Guardsmen prepare for civil defense mission [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.