    Washington Guardsmen prepare for civil defense mission [Image 15 of 20]

    Washington Guardsmen prepare for civil defense mission

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Army National Guard Col. Kevin McMahan, Joint Task Force Steelhead Commander address Soldiers reporting back to Camp Murray, Wash., after two days of civil defense training, June 5, 2020. Guardsmen throughout the state of Washington are providing assistance as security augmentation with local law enforcement in maintaining peace at protests and citizen safety. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 16:16
    Photo ID: 6234849
    VIRIN: 200605-Z-CH590-0455
    Resolution: 5410x3431
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Guardsmen prepare for civil defense mission [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Washington National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    COVID-19 response
    Civil Defense support

