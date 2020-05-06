Washington Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Chris Pearce (right), a readiness NCO assigned to Joint Task Force Steelhead, assist Soldiers with check-in and check-out quality control paperwork, June 5, 2020 at Camp Murray, Wash. Guardsmen throughout the state of Washington are providing assistance as security augmentation with local law enforcement in maintaining peace at protests and citizen safety. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 16:16 Photo ID: 6234853 VIRIN: 200605-Z-CH590-0510 Resolution: 5346x3564 Size: 3.15 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Guardsmen prepare for civil defense mission [Image 20 of 20], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.