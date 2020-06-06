Rail operations prior to deployment

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade pose for a photo after loading nearly 600 pieces of equipment on to rail cars at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. These Soldiers loaded vehicles on a train in preparation for the brigade's deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. The vehicles, and other equipment, will be transported to the brigade's mobilization station and areas of operations overseas. This is the largest logistics operation for the 28th ECAB in over a decade. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Justin Thomas)

