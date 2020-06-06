Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rail operations prior to deployment [Image 6 of 13]

    Rail operations prior to deployment

    MECHANICSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade pose for a photo after loading nearly 600 pieces of equipment on to rail cars at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg. These Soldiers loaded vehicles on a train in preparation for the brigade's deployment to the Central Command area of responsibility. The vehicles, and other equipment, will be transported to the brigade's mobilization station and areas of operations overseas. This is the largest logistics operation for the 28th ECAB in over a decade. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Justin Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 14:48
    Photo ID: 6234625
    VIRIN: 200608-Z-IK914-0006
    Resolution: 3287x2465
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rail operations prior to deployment [Image 13 of 13], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment
    Rail operations prior to deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    train
    Pennsylvania
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Helicopters
    28th Infantry Division
    Deploy
    logistics
    transportation
    28th CAB
    28th
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    28th Combat Aviation Brigade
    army aviation
    pre-deployment
    628th Aviation Support Battalion
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    Naval Support Activity
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Aviators
    Helicopter
    Aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Deployment
    Aviator
    Annville
    Mechanicsburg
    PAARNG
    FTIG
    ARNG
    Rail
    28th ID
    628th ASB
    hand grenade
    PANG
    104th Aviation Regiment
    PNG
    Muir Army Airfield
    EAATS
    2-104th GSAB
    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion
    28th ECAB
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade
    Eastern ARNG Aviation Training Site
    fly army
    Wings of Iron
    Roll on
    NSA-Mechanicsburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT