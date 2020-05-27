November and Echo Company Table Two

Sgt. Keith Joseph with weapons and field training battalion, checks recruits rifles on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May. 27, 2020. All recruits must be cleared before leaving the firing line to ensure safety.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
