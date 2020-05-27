November and Echo Company Table Two

A recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, prepares to reload his rifle during table two on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May. 27, 2020. Table Two teaches recruits how to properly manipulate their weapons in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

