    November and Echo Company Table Two [Image 5 of 6]

    November and Echo Company Table Two

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with November Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, fires her rifle during table two on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. May. 27, 2020. Table Two teaches recruits how to properly manipulate their weapons in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:36
    Photo ID: 6234477
    VIRIN: 200527-M-IG436-0091
    Resolution: 6186x3669
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, November and Echo Company Table Two [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

