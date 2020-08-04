Minimizing the Risk

Sgt. 1st Class Troy Darnell and Pfc. Brian Rundell of Task Force 46 fill each plate and deliver each meal while wearing the proper personal protective equipment to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 8, 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

