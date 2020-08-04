Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sanitize and minimize [Image 1 of 5]

    Sanitize and minimize

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Staff Sgt. Steven Gibbs of Task Force 46 uses hand sanitizer prior to eating a meal to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Task Force 46 is supporting the Department of Defense COVID-19 response, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 8 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:57
    Photo ID: 6234418
    VIRIN: 200408-A-DI969-743
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sanitize and minimize [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sanitize and minimize
    Quality control
    Service with a smile.
    Special Delivery
    Minimizing the Risk

    TAGS

    FEMA
    pandemic
    NORTHCOM
    ARNORTH
    community
    46th MP Command
    task force 46
    COVID-19
    Corona virus
    task force center
    task force center/west

