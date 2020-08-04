Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Quality control [Image 2 of 5]

    Quality control

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2020

    Photo by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Sgt.1st Class Troy Darnell of Task Force 46 ensures that each meal is prepared properly while also minimizing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 8 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 12:57
    Photo ID: 6234427
    VIRIN: 200408-A-DI969-457
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quality control [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sanitize and minimize
    Quality control
    Service with a smile.
    Special Delivery
    Minimizing the Risk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Rifle range
    m4
    CBRN
    Peacekeepers
    marksmanship
    46th Military Police Command
    46MPC
    46th MP Command
    DCRF
    Defense CBRNE Response Force
    Task Force 46
    46th MPC
    TF 46
    TF46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT