Quality control

Sgt.1st Class Troy Darnell of Task Force 46 ensures that each meal is prepared properly while also minimizing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, April 8 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brian Pearson)

