501 CSW Legal Office ensures legal readiness for deployers

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Bradley, 423rd Security Forces Squadron operations support, takes an oath during a will execution ceremony June 2, 2020, at RAF Alconbury, England. The 501st Combat Support Wing legal office hosted a deployment brief and will execution ceremony for all Security Forces deploying in the next 60 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6234236
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-IM475-1080
|Resolution:
|5904x3936
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
