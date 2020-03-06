501 CSW Legal Office ensures legal readiness for deployers

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren McCormick, 501st CSW Judge Advocate Office chief of operations and civil law, assists Senior Airman Ashley Kot, 423rd Security Forces Squadron operations support, with her will June 2, 2020, at RAF Alconbury, England. The 501st Combat Support Wing legal office hosted a deployment brief and will execution ceremony for all Security Forces deploying in the next 60 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

