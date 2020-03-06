Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    501 CSW Legal Office ensures legal readiness for deployers [Image 1 of 5]

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Miriam Pantoja, 501st CSW Judge Advocate Office, NCOIC of general law, conducts a deployment brief June 2, 2020, at RAF Alconbury, England. The 501st Combat Support Wing legal office hosted a deployment brief and will execution ceremony for all Security Forces deploying in the next 60 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 501 CSW Legal Office ensures legal readiness for deployers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

