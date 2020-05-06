Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Jeffrey Witt speaks during retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Col. Jeffrey Witt speaks during retirement ceremony

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by R. Slade Walters 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Col. Jeffrey Witt, Chief of Staff for Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, bids a farewell to a small gathering of the TACOM staff during his retirement ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal June 5. The small ceremony was held outside to ensure social distancing during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic.

    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell hosts retirement for Col. Jeffrey Witt
    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell presents gift to Col. Jeffrey Witt at retirement
    Col. Jeffrey Witt speaks during retirement ceremony

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. Jeffrey Witt retires at Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    TACOM
    Witt
    Detroit Arsenal

