Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (right), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, hosted a retirement ceremony for his Chief of Staff, Col. Jeffrey Witt (not pictured) as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Annette Riggs, looks on. The ceremony took place at the Detroit Arsenal flag pole June 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 07:17
|Photo ID:
|6234035
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-UR573-439
|Resolution:
|3549x2662
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell hosts retirement for Col. Jeffrey Witt [Image 3 of 3], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Jeffrey Witt retires at Tank-automotive and Armaments Command
LEAVE A COMMENT