Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (left), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, presents Col. Jeffrey Witt, TACOM Chief of Staff, with a small gift during his the colonel’s retirement ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal June 5.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 07:17
|Photo ID:
|6234036
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-UR573-575
|Resolution:
|2769x2077
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell presents gift to Col. Jeffrey Witt at retirement [Image 3 of 3], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Col. Jeffrey Witt retires at Tank-automotive and Armaments Command
LEAVE A COMMENT