    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell presents gift to Col. Jeffrey Witt at retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell presents gift to Col. Jeffrey Witt at retirement

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by R. Slade Walters 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell (left), commanding general Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, presents Col. Jeffrey Witt, TACOM Chief of Staff, with a small gift during his the colonel’s retirement ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal June 5.

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell presents gift to Col. Jeffrey Witt at retirement [Image 3 of 3], by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell hosts retirement for Col. Jeffrey Witt
    Maj. Gen. Dan Mitchell presents gift to Col. Jeffrey Witt at retirement
    Col. Jeffrey Witt speaks during retirement ceremony

