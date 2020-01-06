ASAB Airmen prepare to launch C-130

Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue Air Mobility Unit prepare a C-130 Hercules for flight at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 1, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

Date Taken: 06.01.2020