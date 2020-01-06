An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue Air Mobility Unit unravels a communications cable at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 1, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2020 Date Posted: 06.08.2020 06:04 Photo ID: 6234008 VIRIN: 200601-F-WN543-1203 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.55 MB Location: KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASAB Airmen prepare to launch C-130 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Janae Capuno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.