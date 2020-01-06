Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASAB Airmen prepare to launch C-130 [Image 7 of 9]

    ASAB Airmen prepare to launch C-130

    KUWAIT

    06.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Janae Capuno 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue Air Mobility Unit drags a connecting cable to a C-130 Hercules at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 1, 2020. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing is U.S. Central Command’s theatre gateway and is responsible for delivering decisive combat power and unparalleled theatre support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman JaNae Capuno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 06:04
    VIRIN: 200601-F-WN543-1004
    Location: KW
