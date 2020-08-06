PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Navy Lt. Utsav Patwardhan teaches U.S. Sailors proper placement of a chest tube on a simulated medical casualty during a mass casualty drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2020 02:24
|Photo ID:
|6233911
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-VY375-1238
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|914.72 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
