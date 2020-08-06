PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Efren Perez, from Miami, right, and Hospital Corspman 2nd Class Brandon Crawford, from Puyallup, Wash., assess a simulated medical casualty during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

