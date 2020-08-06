Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pyoung Yi 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2020) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Efren Perez, from Miami, right, and Hospital Corspman 2nd Class Brandon Crawford, from Puyallup, Wash., assess a simulated medical casualty during a mass casualty drill in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 8, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.08.2020 02:24
    Photo ID: 6233969
    VIRIN: 200608-N-VY375-1149
    Resolution: 4194x3004
    Size: 894.04 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US
    Hometown: PUYALLUP, WA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    mass casualty drill
    corpsmen

