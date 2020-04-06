Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group finalize the towing process of the first C-17 Globemaster III to enter the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.07.2020 10:44 Photo ID: 6233643 VIRIN: 200604-F-NI494-1022 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.53 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.