Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group finalize the towing process of the first C-17 Globemaster III to enter the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenace on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 10:44
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
