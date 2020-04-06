Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 Nose [Image 4 of 5]

    C-17 Nose

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group finalize the towing process of the first C-17 Globemaster III to enter the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenace on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 10:44
    Photo ID: 6233642
    VIRIN: 200604-F-NI494-1041
    Resolution: 5486x3657
    Size: 11.99 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Nose [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 Ready
    C-17 fitting in
    Two-bay opening
    C-17 Nose
    Maintaining readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness”"
    "4th Air Force
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT