C-17 Ready

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airllift Wing waits to be towed to the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US