    C-17 Ready [Image 1 of 5]

    C-17 Ready

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman James Fritz 

    911th Airlift Wing

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 911th Airllift Wing waits to be towed to the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentally cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 10:45
    Photo ID: 6233639
    VIRIN: 200604-F-NI494-1005
    Resolution: 4884x3256
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Ready [Image 5 of 5], by SrA James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

