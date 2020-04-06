Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group check the flightline for foreign object debris before towing a C-17 Globemaster III to the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentially cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6233627
|VIRIN:
|200604-F-UJ876-1019
|Resolution:
|6958x4644
|Size:
|12.42 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, FOD walk [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT