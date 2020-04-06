Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FOD walk

    FOD walk

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group check the flightline for foreign object debris before towing a C-17 Globemaster III to the new two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentially cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FOD walk [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

