Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 Parked [Image 6 of 7]

    C-17 Parked

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group prepares to ground a C-17 Globemaster III in the new two-bay hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The new two-bay hangar will allow Airmen to safely perform maintenance on C-17 Globemaster III aircraft away from weather that could potentially cause delays and damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6233632
    VIRIN: 200604-F-UJ876-1267
    Resolution: 6958x4644
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Parked [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FOD walk
    C-17 maintenance
    C-17 Globemaster III pull
    C-17 Globemaster III pull
    Inaugural hangar entry
    C-17 Parked
    C-17 Globemaster III parked.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    4th Air Force
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT