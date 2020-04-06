C-17 maintenance

Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group perform routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 06.04.2020
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US