    C-17 maintenance [Image 2 of 7]

    C-17 maintenance

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Maintenance Group perform routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, June 4, 2020. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.07.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6233628
    VIRIN: 200604-F-UJ876-1038
    Resolution: 6958x4644
    Size: 12.21 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

