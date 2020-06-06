Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    A-10 Operations

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    A 127th Wing crew chief marshals out an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 6, 2020. The 107th Fighter Squadron is a component of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. Airmen from Michigan's National Guard continually fly and train to ensure global vigilance, reach, and power for a broad range of missions across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Operations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    ANG
    Red Devils
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    107th Fighter Squadron

