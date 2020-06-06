A 127th Wing crew chief marshals out an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 6, 2020. The 107th Fighter Squadron is a component of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. Airmen from Michigan's National Guard continually fly and train to ensure global vigilance, reach, and power for a broad range of missions across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.07.2020 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6233625
|VIRIN:
|060620-Z-EZ686-0006
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A-10 Operations [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT