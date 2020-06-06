A-10 Operations

A 127th Wing crew chief marshals out an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 107th Fighter Squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 6, 2020. The 107th Fighter Squadron is a component of the 127th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard. Airmen from Michigan's National Guard continually fly and train to ensure global vigilance, reach, and power for a broad range of missions across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

