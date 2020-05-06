Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tropical Storm Cristobal [Image 17 of 17]

    Tropical Storm Cristobal

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Capt. Davis White, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, reads weather data during Tropical Storm Cristobal June 5, 2020 over the Gulf of Mexico. The Hurricane Hunters were tasked to fly a fixed mission to locate the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal and the data gathered was sent to the National Hurricane Center for their weather model forecasts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 16:55
    Photo ID: 6233364
    VIRIN: 200605-F-DJ064-1196
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 44.73 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropical Storm Cristobal [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal
    Tropical Storm Cristobal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler AFB
    Super Hercules
    AFRC
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    WC-130J
    403rd Wing
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient
    Weather Ready
    Ready AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT