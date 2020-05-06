Capt. Davis White, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron aerial reconnaissance weather officer, reads weather data during Tropical Storm Cristobal June 5, 2020 over the Gulf of Mexico. The Hurricane Hunters were tasked to fly a fixed mission to locate the center of Tropical Storm Cristobal and the data gathered was sent to the National Hurricane Center for their weather model forecasts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Carranza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 16:55 Photo ID: 6233361 VIRIN: 200605-F-DJ064-1187 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 41.7 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tropical Storm Cristobal [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.