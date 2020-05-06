Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tropical Storm Cristobal [Image 12 of 17]

    Tropical Storm Cristobal

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico June 5, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters were tasked to fly a fixed mission to locate the center of Cristobal and the data gathered was sent to the National Hurricane Center for their weather model forecasts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Davis White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 16:55
    Photo ID: 6233348
    VIRIN: 200605-F-F3652-1008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 855.24 KB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tropical Storm Cristobal [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt CHRISTOPHER CARRANZA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

