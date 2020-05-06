The Air Force Reserve’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico June 5, 2020. The Hurricane Hunters were tasked to fly a fixed mission to locate the center of Cristobal and the data gathered was sent to the National Hurricane Center for their weather model forecasts. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Capt. Davis White)

Date Taken: 06.05.2020
Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US