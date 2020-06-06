Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A-10 Engine Work [Image 4 of 4]

    A-10 Engine Work

    MI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Heaton 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Kolbe works on a T34 engine at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 6, 2020. The T34 is used on the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to Selfridge. Kolbe was receiving upgrade training as a jet propulsion specialist with the 127th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 15:21
    Photo ID: 6233264
    VIRIN: 200606-Z-VA676-0019
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: MI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Engine Work [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Daniel Heaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A-10 Engine Work
    A-10 Engine Work
    A-10 Engine Work
    A-10 Engine Work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Selfridge Airmen Maintain Combat Readiness

    TAGS

    engine
    mechanic
    A-10
    Warthog
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    jet propulsion
    127th maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT