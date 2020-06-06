A-10 Engine Work

Staff Sgt. Andrew Kolbe reviews a technical order for a T34 engine at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 6, 2020. The T34 is used on the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to Selfridge. Kolbe was receiving upgrade training as a jet propulsion specialist with the 127th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dan Heaton)
