    Chiefs of the Bureau of Naval Personnel [Image 2 of 2]

    Chiefs of the Bureau of Naval Personnel

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Faram 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    200211-N-NT811-1002 Arlington, VA (Feb. 11, 2020) Wall plaques from the outer office of the Chief of Naval Personnel naming all the chiefs of the Bureau of Navigation and Bureau of Naval Personnel. (Photo by MC1 Mark D. Faram/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 13:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chiefs of the Bureau of Naval Personnel [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice Adm. Randall Jacobs
    Chiefs of the Bureau of Naval Personnel

