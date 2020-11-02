200211-N-NT811-1002 Arlington, VA (Feb. 11, 2020) Wall plaques from the outer office of the Chief of Naval Personnel naming all the chiefs of the Bureau of Navigation and Bureau of Naval Personnel. (Photo by MC1 Mark D. Faram/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 13:51
|Photo ID:
|6233250
|VIRIN:
|200211-N-NT811-1002
|Resolution:
|2400x1785
|Size:
|536.93 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chiefs of the Bureau of Naval Personnel [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT