200211-N-NT811-1004 Arlington, VA (Feb. 11, 2020) Then Rear Adm. Randall Jacobs Chief of Naval Personnel duing World War II. He was the man behind the largest manpower buildup in naval history. (Navy History and Heritige Command/Released)
This work, Vice Adm. Randall Jacobs [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Mark Faram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
