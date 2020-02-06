A recruit road guard stops oncoming traffic as his division marches in formation at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Mikal Chapman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 11:15 Photo ID: 6233145 VIRIN: 200602-N-NO492-1053 Resolution: 4847x3197 Size: 10.61 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruits March in Formation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.