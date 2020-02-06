A recruit stands in formation at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Mikal Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 11:14
|Photo ID:
|6233143
|VIRIN:
|200602-N-NO492-1016
|Resolution:
|5750x4226
|Size:
|13.06 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Recruits March in Formation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT