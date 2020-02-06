Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits March in Formation [Image 2 of 5]

    Recruits March in Formation

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits stand in formation at Recruit Training Command. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Mikal Chapman)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits March in Formation [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

