British Army Maj. (Ret.) Tim Kilvert-Jones prepares Nebraska National Guard staff ride participants, July 16, 2019, for their 75th D-Day Anniversary tour of Normandy’s beaches. A small contingent of Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers traveled with Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, to Normandy, France, July 14-18, for the 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo during World War II. The 33 Soldiers visited France as part of a staff ride to learn more about the history of the 134th Infantry Regiment’s involvement in World War II, including assisting with the liberation of the town of Saint Lo. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Spc. Lisa Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2019 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 10:58 Photo ID: 6233140 VIRIN: 190716-Z-QR920-0023 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.6 MB Location: SAINT LO, 1, FR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.