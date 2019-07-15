Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside a Higgins Boat during the 75th D-Day Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    Inside a Higgins Boat during the 75th D-Day Anniversary

    UTAH BEACH, FRANCE

    07.15.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard staff ride participants pose for a photo, July 16, 2019, in the Higgins Boat Monument, a memorial to Nebraska-native Andrew Jackson Higgins at Utah Beach, during a 75th D-Day Anniversary tour of Normandy’s beaches. A small contingent of Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers traveled with Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, to Normandy, France, July 14-18, for the 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo during World War II. The 33 Soldiers visited France as part of a staff ride to learn more about the history of the 134th Infantry Regiment’s involvement in World War II, including assisting with the liberation of the town of Saint Lo. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2019
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 10:58
    Photo ID: 6233141
    VIRIN: 190715-Z-QR920-000
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.36 MB
    Location: UTAH BEACH, FR 
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, NE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside a Higgins Boat during the 75th D-Day Anniversary [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo
    Inside a Higgins Boat during the 75th D-Day Anniversary
    75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From D-Day to Saint Lo: Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers journey to France for 75th commemorative staff ride

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    France
    Nebraska
    World War II
    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Alliances
    35th Infantry Division
    Utah Beach
    D-Day
    Citizen Soldiers
    Higgins Boat
    75th Commemoration
    134th Infantry Regiment
    Saint Lo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT