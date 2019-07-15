Inside a Higgins Boat during the 75th D-Day Anniversary

Nebraska National Guard staff ride participants pose for a photo, July 16, 2019, in the Higgins Boat Monument, a memorial to Nebraska-native Andrew Jackson Higgins at Utah Beach, during a 75th D-Day Anniversary tour of Normandy’s beaches. A small contingent of Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers traveled with Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, to Normandy, France, July 14-18, for the 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo during World War II. The 33 Soldiers visited France as part of a staff ride to learn more about the history of the 134th Infantry Regiment’s involvement in World War II, including assisting with the liberation of the town of Saint Lo. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy photo)

