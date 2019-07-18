A close up view of one of the statues that accompanies the Higgins Boat Monument at Utah Beach in Normandy, France, July 18, 2019, during a 75th D-Day Anniversary tour of Normandy’s beaches. The boats were invaluable for the invasion and were designed by a former Nebraska National Guard Soldier by the name of Andrew Jackson Higgins of Columbus, Nebraska. A small contingent of Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers traveled with Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general, to Normandy, France, July 14-18, for the 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Saint Lo during World War II. The 33 Soldiers visited France as part of a staff ride to learn more about the history of the 134th Infantry Regiment’s involvement in World War II, including assisting with the liberation of the town of Saint Lo. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Spc. Lisa Crawford)

