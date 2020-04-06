EAST CHINA SEA (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Trenton Chambers, from New Orleans, removes rust from the deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.06.2020 07:15 Photo ID: 6233078 VIRIN: 200604-N-CZ893-1092 Resolution: 3039x4254 Size: 818.16 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Preserve the Ship [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.