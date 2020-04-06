Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rafael Peralta Conduct In-House Readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Rafael Peralta Conduct In-House Readiness

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 4, 2020) U.S. Navy Seaman Kevin Valdovinos, from Houston, secures a block to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 07:15
    Photo ID: 6233077
    VIRIN: 200604-N-CZ893-1100
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 901.27 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta Conduct In-House Readiness [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rafael Peralta Conduct In-House Readiness
    Rafael Peralta Sailors Preserve the Ship
    Rafael Peralta Conduct In-House Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT