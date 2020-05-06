Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready [Image 4 of 5]

    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dayzhon Mekonnen, left, and Cpl. Andrew Castillo, both military police officers with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, perform weapon maintenance on their M9 pistol at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 5, 2020. Performing routine maintenance to ensure a weapon is clean and functional is a key part of being ready to fight in any clime or place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.06.2020 02:15
    Photo ID: 6232945
    VIRIN: 200605-M-UY835-1016
    Resolution: 4991x3327
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready
    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready
    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready
    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready
    15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    15th MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT