U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dayzhon Mekonnen, a military police officer with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, cleans his M9 pistol at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 5, 2020. Performing routine maintenance to ensure a weapon is clean and functional is a key part of being ready to fight in any clime or place. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2020 02:12
|Photo ID:
|6232944
|VIRIN:
|200605-M-UY835-1014
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Military Police keep their sidearms ready [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Patrick Crosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
